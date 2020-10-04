$101.63 Million in Sales Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will post $101.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.50 million to $105.76 million. Badger Meter posted sales of $108.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year sales of $402.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $410.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $420.37 million, with estimates ranging from $404.30 million to $436.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMI shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Badger Meter by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $66.72 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $70.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

