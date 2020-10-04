137,755 Shares in Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 137,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000.

Shares of FLIA stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19.

