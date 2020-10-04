$199.57 Million in Sales Expected for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) to announce $199.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.60 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $310.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $770.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $736.00 million to $814.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $986.91 million, with estimates ranging from $865.70 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.07% and a negative return on equity of 426.09%. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CHH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $2,458,212.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 77.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 720.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,393,000 after acquiring an additional 716,715 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHH opened at $87.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.50. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $109.26.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

