1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $36.81 million and approximately $77,923.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00009925 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00595976 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.01581400 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007602 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000189 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003999 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,966,037 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

