$282.35 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will announce $282.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cabot Microelectronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.50 million and the highest is $283.20 million. Cabot Microelectronics posted sales of $278.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cabot Microelectronics.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $274.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCMP shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. CL King upped their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

In other news, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $178,358.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,453,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,433.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,081,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,946,000 after buying an additional 170,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,910,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,323,000 after buying an additional 29,436 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 417,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,315,000 after buying an additional 34,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 134.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 367,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after buying an additional 210,721 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $142.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.10 and a 200 day moving average of $136.02. Cabot Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $85.26 and a 52 week high of $174.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers worldwide. The Electronic Materials segment provides CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

