$492.10 Million in Sales Expected for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report $492.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $533.08 million and the lowest is $437.74 million. Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $586.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $295.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.57 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAKE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 211,164 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 8,378.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 49,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -122.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

