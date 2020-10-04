Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Tops $0.0151 on Major Exchanges

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020297 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $574.03 or 0.05358195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033293 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, ZBG, DDEX, HitBTC, BitForex, Hotbit, YoBit, Ethfinex, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, IDEX, CoinPlace, Kyber Network, CoinBene and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

