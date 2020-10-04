Actinium Hits One Day Trading Volume of $297,577.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last week, Actinium has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $161,662.09 and approximately $297,577.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00055235 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 24,783,450 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

