Adelphoi Price Reaches $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Adelphoi has a market cap of $75,492.14 and approximately $305.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Adelphoi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00271224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00089255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.83 or 0.01538292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00168862 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adelphoi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adelphoi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.