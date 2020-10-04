AdEx (ADX) Achieves Market Cap of $15.25 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020297 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.03 or 0.05358195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033293 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.