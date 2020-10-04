AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of AeroVironment worth $11,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AeroVironment by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of AVAV opened at $62.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.66. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.04.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.47 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

