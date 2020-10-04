Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) Holdings Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,795,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918,471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.55% of Agenus worth $30,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

AGEN stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.98. Agenus Inc has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGEN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agenus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

