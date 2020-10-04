AidCoin (AID) Price Tops $0.0074 on Major Exchanges

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a market cap of $331,675.08 and approximately $2.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AidCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00271389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00087320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.01526844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00167726 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 44,800,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,800,978 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin.

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

