Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

AL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Air Lease has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $49.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $521.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.65 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Air Lease by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

