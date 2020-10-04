AirSwap (AST) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.43 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001062 BTC on major exchanges. AirSwap has a total market cap of $17.08 million and approximately $10.43 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 19% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $574.13 or 0.05358299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033295 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

