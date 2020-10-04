Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.44.

ACI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Vivek Sankaran purchased 25,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 7,100 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $107,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,740.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,275,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,183,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,378,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.03. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.