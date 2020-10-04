Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.39% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after buying an additional 23,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,283,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,617,000 after buying an additional 52,582 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,523,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after buying an additional 313,190 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after buying an additional 168,270 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $857.35 million, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.38. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

