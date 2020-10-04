Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Stock Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,220,576 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.97% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $30,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. UBS Group AG grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 36.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 329.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 24,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 79.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

ABTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $169,550.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,128.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,032.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $312,230. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.