Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.46.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Altria Group by 495.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.97. 5,263,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,261,898. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

