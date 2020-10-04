Amino Network Price Down 28.3% Over Last 7 Days (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Amino Network has a market cap of $76,436.85 and $24,992.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amino Network has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One Amino Network token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and MXC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Amino Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.02 or 0.05250842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033407 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Amino Network

Amino Network (CRYPTO:AMIO) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world.

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amino Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amino Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.