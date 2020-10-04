Amoveo Price Hits $29.59 on Top Exchanges (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Amoveo has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $607.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.59 or 0.00277411 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $569.56 or 0.05340435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033309 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, HitBTC and Bitibu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

