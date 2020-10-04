Analysts Expect AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.06. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.43, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.41. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 550.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 126,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

