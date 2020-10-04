Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce sales of $179.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.70 million and the highest is $192.10 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $278.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $795.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $758.01 million to $828.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $128.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.38 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BJRI shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.76.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $679.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 18.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $205,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

