Analyzing Air Lease (NYSE:AL) & AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY)

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) and AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Air Lease and AeroCentury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Lease 28.67% 10.67% 2.72% AeroCentury -102.72% -154.52% -18.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Air Lease and AeroCentury, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Lease 0 0 4 0 3.00 AeroCentury 0 0 0 0 N/A

Air Lease currently has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.99%. Given Air Lease’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Air Lease is more favorable than AeroCentury.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Air Lease and AeroCentury’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Lease $2.02 billion 1.75 $587.12 million $5.09 6.10 AeroCentury $25.61 million 0.10 -$16.66 million N/A N/A

Air Lease has higher revenue and earnings than AeroCentury.

Risk and Volatility

Air Lease has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AeroCentury has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Air Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of AeroCentury shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Air Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of AeroCentury shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Air Lease beats AeroCentury on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned a fleet of 275 aircraft, including 207 narrowbody jet aircraft and 68 widebody jet aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. As of March 30, 2020, the company's aircraft portfolio consisted of eleven aircraft held for lease, six aircraft held under sales-type or direct finance leases, and seven aircraft held for sale. AeroCentury Corp. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

