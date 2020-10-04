Analyzing Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) & Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE:GSV)

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) and Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE:GSV) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Compass Minerals International has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Standard Ventures has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Gold Standard Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Minerals International 6.35% 23.07% 4.36% Gold Standard Ventures N/A -1.67% -1.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Compass Minerals International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Gold Standard Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Compass Minerals International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Compass Minerals International and Gold Standard Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Minerals International 0 4 4 0 2.50 Gold Standard Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus price target of $59.29, indicating a potential downside of 2.41%. Gold Standard Ventures has a consensus price target of $1.10, indicating a potential upside of 39.26%. Given Gold Standard Ventures’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Standard Ventures is more favorable than Compass Minerals International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Gold Standard Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Minerals International $1.49 billion 1.38 $62.50 million $1.92 31.64 Gold Standard Ventures N/A N/A -$7.32 million ($0.03) -26.33

Compass Minerals International has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Standard Ventures. Gold Standard Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compass Minerals International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Compass Minerals International beats Gold Standard Ventures on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for roadways, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf course greens; organic products under the Protassium+ brand; and micronutrient products under the Wolf Trax brand, as well as specialty plant nutrition solution-based products and chemical solutions. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in December 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada. It owns or has an option on the ownership of approximately 29,941 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented mineral lode; and approximately 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights varies from 49.2% to 100%. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

