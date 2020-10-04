Analyzing Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) & Credit One Financial (NASDAQ:COFI)

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) and Credit One Financial (OTCMKTS:COFI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.4% of Meet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Meet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Meet Group has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credit One Financial has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Meet Group and Credit One Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meet Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Credit One Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meet Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.54, indicating a potential upside of 3.93%. Given Meet Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Meet Group is more favorable than Credit One Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Meet Group and Credit One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meet Group 6.20% 18.39% 13.42% Credit One Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meet Group and Credit One Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meet Group $211.70 million 2.16 $11.33 million $0.36 17.47 Credit One Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Meet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Credit One Financial.

Summary

Meet Group beats Credit One Financial on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc. operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages. Its applications available on iPhone, Android, iPad, and other tablets in various languages that facilitate interactions among users and encourage users to connect, communicate, and engage with each other. The company also owns and operates meetme.com, skout.com, tagged.com, hi5.com, lovoo.com, and growlrapp.com Websites; and provides online marketing capabilities, which enable marketers to display their advertisements in various formats and in various placements. The company was formerly known as MeetMe, Inc. and changed its name to The Meet Group, Inc. in April 2017. The Meet Group, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

About Credit One Financial

Credit One Financial, Inc. operates through its subsidiary, CEM International Ltd., which operates as an advertising agent to place and handle advertising. The company was founded on September 24, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

