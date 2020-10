Analyzing Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) and BrewBilt Manufacturing (NYSE:BBRW)

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) and BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Owens & Minor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Owens & Minor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Owens & Minor and BrewBilt Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owens & Minor $9.21 billion 0.16 -$62.37 million $0.56 40.18 BrewBilt Manufacturing $1.59 million 3.49 $10.09 million N/A N/A

BrewBilt Manufacturing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Owens & Minor.

Volatility & Risk

Owens & Minor has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Manufacturing has a beta of 5.84, indicating that its share price is 484% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Owens & Minor and BrewBilt Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens & Minor 0 3 4 0 2.57 BrewBilt Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Owens & Minor presently has a consensus price target of $18.79, indicating a potential downside of 16.51%. Given Owens & Minor’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Owens & Minor is more favorable than BrewBilt Manufacturing.

Profitability

This table compares Owens & Minor and BrewBilt Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens & Minor -1.23% 9.31% 1.16% BrewBilt Manufacturing 217.33% -59.70% 409.72%

Summary

Owens & Minor beats BrewBilt Manufacturing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers. Its portfolio of medical and surgical supplies includes branded products and its proprietary products. This segment also offers services to healthcare providers, which include supplier management, analytics, inventory management, and clinical supply management; various programs to provide logistics and marketing solutions to its suppliers; and contract logistics services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries offering a range of supply chain logistics services to manufacturers. In addition, it offers business services comprising order-to-cash, re-labeling, customer service, and returns management; and warehousing and transportation services consisting of storage, controlled-substance handling, cold-chain, emergency and export delivery, inventory management, and pick and pack services. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical supplies and solutions for the prevention of healthcare-associated infections across the acute and alternate site channels. Its products portfolio includes sterilization wraps, surgical drapes and gowns, facial protection products, protective apparel, medical exam gloves, custom and minor procedure kits, and other medical products. The company provides its products and services to multi-facility networks of healthcare providers, independent hospitals, surgery centers, physicians' practices, and networks of hospitals directly, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors. Owens & Minor, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

BrewBilt Manufacturing Company Profile

BrewBilt Manufacturing, LLC designs and manufactures custom brewery systems and tanks for craft brewers. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

