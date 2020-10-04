Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Position Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.43% of Anika Therapeutics worth $34,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 37.5% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 222,605.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 80,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 312.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 6.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, EVP James Loerop sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $43,726.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.10. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $75.71.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $30.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

ANIK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

