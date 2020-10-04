ANON (ANON) Price Tops $0.0037 on Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, ANON has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One ANON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ANON has a total market capitalization of $28,190.51 and $11.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00271630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00087362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.80 or 0.01525446 BTC.

ZOM (ZOM) traded 493,071.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00452062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000681 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON.

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.