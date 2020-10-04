Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,304,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272,773 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.56% of AON worth $251,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AON by 357.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 355.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 31.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in AON by 10.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,736,000 after acquiring an additional 31,307 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

AON stock opened at $205.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.39. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

