Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,977,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.42% of Aphria worth $29,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 3.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 96,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 64.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 30.5% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 22.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

APHA stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aphria Inc has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aphria Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APHA. CIBC upgraded shares of Aphria from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Aphria from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

