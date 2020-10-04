Apollo Currency (APL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $388,603.00

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $12.22 million and $388,603.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005655 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00019203 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00012608 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002376 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.