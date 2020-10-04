Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,664,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,477 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,620,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,443 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 562.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,577,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,007 shares during the period. Markel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,544,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,087,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,450. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

