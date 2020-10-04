AppCoins (APPC) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.81 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $7.81 million and $279,282.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can now be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Binance and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00271224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00089255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.83 or 0.01538292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00168862 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io.

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Huobi, Binance and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

