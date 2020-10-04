Aragon Price Reaches $3.55 (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $3.55 or 0.00033126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a market cap of $117.62 million and $14.94 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020297 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $574.03 or 0.05358195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033293 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,142,159 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.