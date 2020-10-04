Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Position Reduced by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.76% of Argan worth $35,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the first quarter worth approximately $25,752,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argan by 77.9% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 237,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 103,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Argan by 356.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 60,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argan by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,550 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $186,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGX opened at $42.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $659.71 million, a P/E ratio of -71.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Argan had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 3.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGX. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Argan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Argan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

