Argentum Hits Market Cap of $2,062.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One Argentum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Argentum has a total market cap of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

