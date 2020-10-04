Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.87.

Several research firms have recently commented on AHT. DA Davidson raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,634.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $234,900. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $1.77 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by ($16.07). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 33.04% and a negative return on equity of 178.46%. The business had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -26.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

