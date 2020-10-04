Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,461,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 185,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 344,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,333. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $296.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

