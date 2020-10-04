AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AstraZeneca earned a coverage optimism score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,699,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,715. The company has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

