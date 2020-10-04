Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 203,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $34,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. INCA Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 28.0% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,781,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,211,000 after buying an additional 828,087 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 47.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 697,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after buying an additional 225,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,339,000 after buying an additional 68,354 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 60.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 46,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 35.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $30.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $586.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

BSAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

