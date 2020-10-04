Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,795 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.31% of Vivint Solar worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSLR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vivint Solar by 811.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Vivint Solar by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vivint Solar by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

In related news, COO Bryan Christiansen sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $88,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,499.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 313 Acquisition Llc sold 11,627,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $250,000,000.50. Insiders sold 12,504,751 shares of company stock worth $274,174,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

VSLR stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.84. Vivint Solar Inc has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 186.43%. The company had revenue of $106.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VSLR shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Vivint Solar from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Vivint Solar Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.