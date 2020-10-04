Bank of America Corp DE Buys 18,720 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,396 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.09% of First Financial Bankshares worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,704,000 after purchasing an additional 529,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.95. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $58,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 852,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,991,565.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,504 shares of company stock worth $104,619. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

