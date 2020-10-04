Bank of America Corp DE Buys 298,957 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 458.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,198 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,957 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.07% of Global Partners worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 13.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 8.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 17.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Partners by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 29.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Global Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Global Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Global Partners in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Global Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

NYSE:GLP opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $455.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. Global Partners LP has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 26.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

