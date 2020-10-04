Bank of America Corp DE Buys 42,203 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 42,203 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.47% of Raven Industries worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RAVN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after buying an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 369,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 74.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 331,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 63,574 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the first quarter worth $42,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marc E. Lebaron purchased 4,368 shares of Raven Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $109,986.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,151 shares in the company, valued at $280,782.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason M. Andringa bought 3,000 shares of Raven Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $60,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,482. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. The company has a market cap of $776.76 million, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42. Raven Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $38.00.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

RAVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

