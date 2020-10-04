Bank of America Corp DE Buys 59,512 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,512 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.14% of Ping Identity worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 205.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 34,519 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth $766,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth $8,023,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 200,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 100,922 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,204,000 after buying an additional 795,005 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PING opened at $31.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -445.36.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 10,222,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $327,128,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Colliers Secur. upgraded Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities raised Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.39.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

