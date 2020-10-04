Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,921,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 51.1% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,898,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,167 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 34.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,399,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,722,000 after purchasing an additional 874,810 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 336.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 578,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 446,271 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,482,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,620,000 after purchasing an additional 402,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $515,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,516.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $56,062.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,068.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,235 shares of company stock worth $1,690,423. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR opened at $16.28 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Cfra lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

