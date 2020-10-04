Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,494 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.38% of Core Laboratories worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Core Laboratories by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 75,781 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 110,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 45,439 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 507,141 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1,788.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after buying an additional 929,759 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 3.15. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $49.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLB. ABN Amro raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Article: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.