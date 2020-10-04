Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 418.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.20% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $485,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32,721 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDGL stock opened at $116.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average of $100.76. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.16. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $56.82 and a 12-month high of $127.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $786,094.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,911,892.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,803 shares of company stock worth $5,462,420. 41.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MDGL. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

