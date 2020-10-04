Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 411.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,471 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

TPTX opened at $88.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average is $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.39. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $90.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

